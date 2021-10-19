Cincinnati: 7 Digit Dialing Is Going Away This Weekend 10 Digit Dialing Will Be Required

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati 7 digit dialing is going away this weekend and will be replaced with 10 digit dialing.

Via Fox19

The FCC announced the move in February, saying it is due to the implementation of the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

They say the helpline will be able to be reached by dialing 988 on July 16, 2022. Before that date, individuals must dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the helpline.

FCC officials say for the new line to work, 10-digital dialing must be required in 513 and 859 area codes starting Oct. 24

