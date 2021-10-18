News
L.A. County Wants Proof Of Vanessa Bryant’s ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ Caused By Cops Leaking, Sharing Kobe’s Crash Photos

Yes, that's right: The grief of a widow whose husband and teenage daughter died in a horrific helicopter crash is being doubted by Los Angeles County.

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed In Helicopter Crash In Calabasas Hills

Wreckage of the crashed helicopter that was carrying former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna smolders on the ground on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California. | Source: David McNew / Getty

Kobe Bryant‘s widow has been about as open as possible about the devastation she has experienced by losing her husband and daughter to the horrific helicopter crash that claimed their lives and five others on board last year in California. From penning poignant social media posts detailing her pain to sharing her grief with the world at a live televised memorial viewed by millions of people around the world, Vanessa Bryant has gone above and beyond the call of duty for someone whose loved ones were killed in such a stunning fashion.

However, Los Angeles County is requesting even more proof of her pain, suffering and “severe emotional distress” by trying to force Vanessa Bryant to justify her lawsuit stemming from sheriff’s deputies taking and sharing heartless photos of the helicopter crash site where Kobe, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant and the other passengers died their horrible deaths.

MORE: Kobe And Vanessa Bryant: Celebrating Soulmates

Los Angeles County filed a motion on Friday asking Vanessa Bryant to take a psychiatric exam so that a doctor can verify if she did indeed suffer “ongoing, severe emotional distress, anxiety and depression.”

Yes, that’s right, Los Angeles County — the target of a lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant that is seeking unspecified damages — is casting doubt over whether a woman whose husband’s and daughter’s deaths were exploited by their employees in such an insensitive manner had an adverse mental reaction to what was likely the biggest shock of her life.

Los Angeles County’s motion cited a legal precedent for the request for an independent medical examination (IME) and accused Vanessa Bryant and her lawyers of “stalling and evading” complying with the request.

“The United States Supreme Court has held that a plaintiff who alleges mental injury places his or her mental condition in controversy and provides a defendant with good cause for an IME to determine the existence and extent of that injury,” the motion said in part before adding: “Plaintiffs are not entitled to a onesided recitation of their injuries at trial. IMEs are not only warranted, they are critical to a fair trial.”

Los Angeles County also demanded that Vanessa Bryant “pay the County’s fees and costs incurred in filing this motion.”

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-MEMORIAL

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. | Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers responded to the motion with facts only.

“Unable to defend the indefensible conduct of its employees who took and shared horrific photographs of Plaintiffs’ deceased loved ones, and with just a few weeks remaining before fact discovery closes, the County has resorted to scorched earth discovery tactics designed to bully Plaintiffs into abandoning their pursuit of accountability,” they wrote.

They said Los Angeles County had previously requested everything from Vanessa Bryant’s “privileged therapist records and middle school report cards” in an effort “to compel the victims of its employees’ misconduct—including four teenagers, a 10-year-old child, and a 5-year-old kindergartener—to undergo involuntary psychiatric examinations.”

The response alleged that Los Angeles County filed this new motion while it was “simultaneously refusing to make two of its key witnesses (Sheriff Villanueva and Fire Chief Osby) available for a routine deposition.”

That led to Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers’ mic dop moment:

“Apparently, in the County’s estimation, top officials should be shielded from providing any testimony, but the victims should not only withstand the emotional toll of a full-day deposition, but also submit to an eight-hour involuntary psychiatric examination simply because they had the audacity to demand accountability for Defendants’ disrespect of the dead and callous intrusion upon their private grief,” they wrote.

To be sure, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department engaged in a massive coverup and scandal when deputies took and shared graphic photos from the helicopter crash in January 2020. IN March of that year, the Los Angeles Times reported that “for nearly five weeks, the leadership of the Sheriff’s Department tried to keep a lid on the episode instead of following the normal investigative protocols — even after determining that several more deputies had obtained photos.”

The only reason why Vanessa Bryant and the public know about the deputies’ photos of the crash scene and its victims was because a person at a local bar saw a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy “showing gruesome photos taken at the scene of the tragedy,” the L.A. Times reported.

“He was working the day the helicopter went down and took pictures of the crash site and bodies,” the person who observed the deputy wrote in a complaint on the Sheriff’s Department’s website that notified the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which is how the L.A. Times found out about it and broke the story.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva reportedly ordered the deputies involved to delete the images from their phones, but the L.A. Times reported that doing so could be considered as destroying evidence in a case that is being investigated independently of the police department.

Back then, Vanessa Bryant posted a statement to her Instagram account demanding that the deputies involved face the “harshest possible discipline.”

“Villanueva said no department policy specifically addresses deputies photographing such crash scenes on their personal cellphones, and that he plans to change that,” the L.A. Times reported, citing local news outlet KNBC. “However, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Manual of Policies and Procedures, members shall not use a personal cellphone ‘to record, store, document, catalog, transmit, and/or forward any image, document, scene, or environment captured as a result of their employment and/or while performing official Department business that is not available or accessible to the general public.’”

Vanessa Bryant previously filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters. The suit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters authorized, directed and/or permitted a flight with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions,” The lawsuit alleged. The complaint also argued that Kobe Bryant died “as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan” for which “the company is vicariously liable in all respects.”

The complaint filed by Vanessa Bryant is 27 pages long and also lists Zobayan’s estate as a defendant and it seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The suit also says that the company didn’t enact “adequate training and/or supervision” after the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) citation “to ensure the negligent action did not re-occur” and claims it “promoted and engaged in unnecessary and needlessly risky means of transport under the circumstances.”

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-MEMORIAL

Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

24 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

Continue reading Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

UPDATED: 3:35 p.m. ET The memorial ended with Jimmy Kimmel calling for the support of MambaOnThree.org and MambaSportsFoundation.org. He added, "Don’t forget, work hard and hug the people you love,” followed by chants for Kobe. UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. ET Shaquille O'Neal, who won three championships with Kobe, spoke on them playing together. Their Lakers teammates complained about Kobe not passing the ball and suggested Shaq speak to him about it. Shaq said he told Kobe, there's no "I" in team, to which he said Kobe replied, "I know, but there's a 'ME' in that motherfucker." https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1232038290154565633 Christina Aguilera also performed "Ave Maria." UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. ET NBA champion Michael Jordan memorialized Kobe and Gianna, sending thoughts to the other lives that were also lost in the helicopter crash. Through tears, MJ said, "In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor." Referring to Kobe as his "little brother," Jordan also said, "I wanted to be the best big brother I could be." Jordan, however, was able to provide laughs as he referenced his viral crying meme, saying, "I told my wife I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see a [crying meme] for the next 3 or 4 years. That's what Kobe Bryant does to me." He closed out saying, "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. As I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died... Rest in peace, little bro." https://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1232035123404713984 Alicia Keys gave a tribute during the memorial, performingMoonlight Sonata by Beethoven. UPDATE: 2:56 p.m. ET Rob Pelinka, Kobe’s best friend, agent and general manager of the Lakers, spoke on the NBA legend and Gianna. Pelinka revealed that Kobe texted him from the helicopter on Jan. 24, asking if he knew of a baseball agent because he wanted to help a friend’s daughter secure an internship with a baseball agency. That friend’s daughter was the surviving daughter of John Altobelli, who also died in the crash along with his wife and one of their daughters. https://twitter.com/theScore/status/1232031213646438401 UPDATE: 2:44 p.m. ET Geno Auriemma, the head coach of UCONN, which is the school Gianna wanted to attend, shared a story about her and Kobe’s visit to the school. https://twitter.com/MarkG_Medina/status/1232025200989888512 UPDATE: 2:29 p.m. ET WNBA player Diana Taurasi and University of Oregon player Sabrina Ionescu paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1232023504750546944 https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/1232025179439562752 UPDATE 2:13 p.m. ET Vanessa then spoke on her soulmate, Kobe - whom she called Kob Kob. "I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was my—he was my everything," Vanessa said. Towards the end of Vanessa's speech, she said “Babe, you take care of our Gigi…We love and miss you boo boo and Gigi." She added, "Kobe, take care of our Gigi. I've got Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We're still the best team." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1232015522650370049 UPDATE 1:56 p.m. ET Kobe's wife and Gianna's mom, Vanessa Bryant took to the podium to speak on her beloved husband and daughter. "The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting." Vanessa said. "...Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine," Vanessa said about Gianna. "Kobe always said [Gigi] was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine," Vanessa also said. "She was our shepherd. She always kept our family together." https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1232014992628690946 Jimmy Kimmel was first to speak on Kobe. "This is a sad day but it is also a celebration of life...in the building where those of us who are Lakers fans and Kobe fans celebrated so many of the best times of our lives,” he said. While speaking on both Kobe and Gianna, Kimmel said, "Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi's face, Gigi's number. At every intersection, there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he is a basketball player but because Kobe was an artist too." https://twitter.com/CBSLA/status/1232013660588892162 UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. ET Following Beyoncé's performance was a video montage of Kobe's two decade-long career as a Los Angeles Laker. "It's not the destination, it's the journey," he said in one of the clips. UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. ET Beyoncé kicked off the memorial, wearing a gold suit in honor of Kobe's Lakers colors. She performed her record "XO," with help from a chorus wearing white. "I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," she said, before asking for the crowd's participation in singing along. She then performed "Halo." https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1232010348695298048 Original Story: Monday was a solemn day for many, as those who loved, admired and revered legendary NBA star, Kobe Bryant, attended the public memorial for him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash along with seven others in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. The memorial is being held at the Staples Center, where Kobe played as a Los Angeles Laker for his entire 20-year NBA career. Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony with family earlier this month, but a public memorial was orchestrated for the millions who loved them both. https://twitter.com/MsAshlieZoe/status/1231998188581773312 MORE: Watch Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Live: How To Stream Video Of Lakers Legend Being Honored In Los Angeles https://twitter.com/ContentNBA/status/1232013499494289412 The date of Feb. 24 was significant as it was likely selected to match the retired jersey number that Bryant wore as a member of the Lakers. Twenty-four was also the number of years that he called Los Angeles home after being drafted straight out of high school to the NBA in 1996. Two is also the jersey number that Gianna wore and 20 is the number of years that Kobe and Vanessa have been married. The memorial was also going to be taking place during Black History Montha fact that was not insignificant. On Monday, Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter that crashed, killing her husband and their daughter, Gianna, according to ESPN. The wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, said that the pilot Ara Zobayan “was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.” The lawsuit, which contains 27 counts, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The complaint also said that the pilot was “negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn't cleared for and failing to control the helicopter,” according to the report. The lawsuit was filed as the public memorial for Kobe, Gianna and the seven others who also died in the helicopter crash, was being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Scroll down to see images from Monday’s memorial and Kobe and Gianna Bryant. These photos and videos will be updated throughout the day.

