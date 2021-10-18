Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Officially Changes His Name To ‘Ye’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye Officially Changes His Name To ‘Ye’

Looks like Mr. West was granted his official name change and we all have to call him Ye now! Although, something tells me he wouldn’t mind still being referred as ‘Yeezus.’

According to new reports from TMZ, a judge just signed off on the rapper and fashion moguls official name change. Ye will not have a middle name or a last name either, according to the legal documents.

Must be nice to be so rich that you can just change your name to two letters. Hmmm, in that case, what would you change your name too if you could?

Michael B Jordan Partners with Serena Williams to Launch $1 Million Competition for HBCU Students

If you are an aspiring business owner and a current or alumni from an HBCU, now is your chance to possibly win $1 Million dollars! Michael B. Jordan’s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, MaC Venture Capital and Serena Williams’ investment company, Serena Ventures, just launched a contest where participants can submit innovative business proposals for their chance to win BIG!

“HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders.”– Alison Stillman, Serena Ventures

Jordan and Williams will award the winners during halftime of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase.

LEARN MORE HERE

