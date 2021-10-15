Diva’s Daily Dirt: Bill Cosby Is Facing A New Lawsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bill Cosby Is Facing A New Lawsuit

Although Bill Cosby has been released from prison as of earlier this year, he is now facing another serious legal matter.

Yesterday, actress Lili Bernard filed a lawsuit against Cosby accusing him of drugging, sexually assaulting her and ultimately raping her back in August in 1990.

According to the lawsuit, Bernard claims she had a meeting with Cosby at the Trump Taj Mahal where after receiving a drink from the comedian, she immediately felt “symptoms of dizziness, an urge to vomit, and weakness.”

She recalled seeing Cosby taking off his clothes and ultimately raping her. Bernard also alleged that Cosby threatened to ‘erase’ her if she told police about the assault. In the lawsuit, Bernard is seeking $125 million in damages for suffering mental and physical trauma.

“I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life.” –Lili Bernard

Bill Cosy’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, has already responded to the lawsuit saying,

“This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations. Mr. Cosby continues to maintain steadfast in his innocence and will vigorously fight ANY alleged allegations waged against him and is willing and able to take this fight to the highest court in these United States of America.”

Little Debbie Gears Up To Drop Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream

Are you ready for a new Holiday treat?

If you love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes well you’ll probably enjoy this new frozen twist! Little Debbie just announced Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream!

The limited edition ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart starting Nov.1. The vanilla based ice cream combines gold cake chunks, green sprinkles, and red icing — just like the yummy tree cakes. Each pint of the frozen treat costs $2.50.

Are you digging into a pint of this with some Netflix this Holiday season?

