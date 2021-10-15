Diva’s Daily Dirt: Bill Cosby Is Facing A New Lawsuit

Bill Cosby Is Facing A New Lawsuit
Although Bill Cosby has been released from prison as of earlier this year, he is now facing another serious legal matter.
Yesterday, actress Lili Bernard filed a lawsuit against Cosby accusing him of drugging, sexually assaulting her and ultimately raping her back in August in 1990.
According to the lawsuit, Bernard claims she had a meeting with Cosby at the Trump Taj Mahal where after receiving a drink from the comedian, she immediately felt “symptoms of dizziness, an urge to vomit, and weakness.”
She recalled seeing Cosby taking off his clothes and ultimately raping her. Bernard also alleged that Cosby threatened to ‘erase’ her if she told police about the assault. In the lawsuit, Bernard is seeking $125 million in damages for suffering mental and physical trauma.
“I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life.” –Lili Bernard
Bill Cosy’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, has already responded to the lawsuit saying,
“This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations. Mr. Cosby continues to maintain steadfast in his innocence and will vigorously fight ANY alleged allegations waged against him and is willing and able to take this fight to the highest court in these United States of America.”
Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner
Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner
1. Bill Cosby With Robert Culp In 1966Source: 1 of 20
2. Bill Cosby in ‘The Bill Cosby Show’ in 1972Source: 2 of 20
3. Emmy Winner Bill Cosby With Camille Cosby And Carol Burnett In 1966Source: 3 of 20
4. Bill Cosby With Arte Johnson And Betty White On ABC’s ‘Cos’ In 1976Source: 4 of 20
5. Bill Cosby With Jesse Jackson In 1981Source: 5 of 20
6. Bill Cosby With Patti LaBelle On ABC’s ‘Cos’ In 1976Source: 6 of 20
7. The Cast Of ‘The Cosby Show’ In 1984Source: 7 of 20
8. Bill Cosby and Harry Belafonte At 70th Annual Spingarn Awards In 1985Source: 8 of 20
9. Bill Cosby Onstage At Radio City in 1986Source: 9 of 20
10. Bill Cosby Receiving The Key To NYC From Mayor Koch In 1987Source: 10 of 20
11. Bill Cosby, Malcolm Jamal-Warner & Geoffrey Owens In 1987Source: 11 of 20
12. Bill Cosby at the State Theatre in Minneapolis in 1993Source: 12 of 20
13. Bill Cosby With President Bill Clinton In 1996Source: 13 of 20
14. Cast of ‘The Cosby Show ‘9th Annual TV Land Awards in 2011Source: 14 of 20
15. Bill Cosby Charged With Aggravated Indecent Assault For The 2004 Incident Involving Temple University Employee Andrea ConstandSource: 15 of 20
16. Famous ‘Ebony Magazine’ Cover In 2015Source: 16 of 20
17. Bill Cosby With Keshia Knight Pulliam At His First Trial in 2017Source: 17 of 20
18. Bill Cosby Arrives at the Montgomery County Court for Sentencing on September 25, 2018Source: 18 of 20
19. Bill Cosby Taken Into Custody After Being Sentenced on September 25, 2018Source: 19 of 20
20. Bill Cosby’s September 2018 Mug Shot
Source: 20 of 20
Bill Cosby's mug shot has been released >> https://t.co/TYxjNmKfhc pic.twitter.com/9X9OV4towh— WAFF 48 (@waff48) September 25, 2018
