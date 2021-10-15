The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Bill Cosby Is Facing A New Lawsuit

Will Bill Cosby Face Additional Legal Trouble After Release Of 2005 Deposition?

Bill Cosby Is Facing A New Lawsuit

 

Although Bill Cosby has been released from prison as of earlier this year, he is now facing another serious legal matter.

 

Yesterday, actress Lili Bernard filed a lawsuit against Cosby accusing him of drugging, sexually assaulting her and ultimately raping her back in August in 1990.

 

According to the lawsuit, Bernard claims she had a meeting with Cosby at the Trump Taj Mahal where after receiving a drink from the comedian, she immediately felt “symptoms of dizziness, an urge to vomit, and weakness.”

 

She recalled seeing Cosby taking off his clothes and ultimately raping her. Bernard also alleged that Cosby threatened to ‘erase’ her if she told police about the assault. In the lawsuit, Bernard is seeking $125 million in damages for suffering mental and physical trauma.

 

“I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life.” –Lili Bernard

 

Bill Cosy’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, has already responded to the lawsuit saying,

 

“This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations. Mr. Cosby continues to maintain steadfast in his innocence and will vigorously fight ANY alleged allegations waged against him and is willing and able to take this fight to the highest court in these United States of America.”

 

Bill Cosby's television career began in 1965 with the hit series "I Spy." Over the years, he would become a household name for his family friendly comedy, including, of course, "The Cosby Show," which aired from 1984 to 1992. In later years, Cosby became an education activist, but he also received criticism for his biting critiques of the Black community. In his famous "Pound Cake "speech in 2004, he said, "With names like Shaniqua, Shaligua, Mohammed and all that crap and all of them are in jail."  Also, "Are you not paying attention, people with their hat on backwards, pants down around the crack? Isn't that a sign of something, or are you waiting for Jesus to pull his pants up? Isn't it a sign of something when she's got her dress all the way up to the crack…and got all kinds of needles and things going through her body? What part of Africa did this come from?" See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction By 2014, Cosby's career changed in an instant when comedian Hannibal Burress made a joke about his rape allegations and encouraged people to do their own research. By December 2015, Cosby was charged with aggravated indecent assault. Yesterday, the 81-year-old was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill sentenced the 81-year-old and said, "It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come."

 

Inside A Kroger Co. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Bloomberg

Little Debbie Gears Up To Drop Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream

 

Are you ready for a new Holiday treat?

 

If you love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes well you’ll probably enjoy this new frozen twist! Little Debbie just announced Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream!

 

The limited edition ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart starting Nov.1. The vanilla based ice cream combines gold cake chunks, green sprinkles, and red icing — just like the yummy tree cakes. Each pint of the frozen treat costs $2.50.

Are you digging into a pint of this with some Netflix this Holiday season?

 

originally published on kysdc.com

