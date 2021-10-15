Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Smith Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss On TikTok

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sy’Rai Smith, has recently captured the attention of many on social media after she revealed her weight loss in a new TikTok challenge. The stunning daughter of singer and actress, Brandy, gave fans a peek into her new journey, and please believe she looks awesome!

In the TikTok clip, Sy’Rai shows a video of herself before the weight loss, then the video jumps to a series of pictures showing her body after the weight loss.

Sy’Rai has been on a weight loss mission it seems since April of this year. She began posting new pictures of herself to her Instagram, and each picture revealed a gradual change in her weight.

While we are not quite sure what sparked this journey, we are loving the results! Of course Sy’Rai is absolutely beautiful no matter what size she is, but if this new weight loss is what floats her boat, we are definitely here for it. In this day and age it is difficult to keep up with the beauty demands that society places on us. Kudos to Sy’Rai for being patient with herself and doing things her way.

Now let’s wait and see if Sy’Rai jumps in the studio and follows the family tradition. Word on the street is that she is working on an album to be released soon. We will definitely be waiting to see if this rumor has any truth to it!

