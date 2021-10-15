Cincy
Cincinnati: A Woman Accused Of Spraying People In The Face With Mace In Washington Park

A woman accused of spraying people with mace in Washington Park Pleaded guilty.

Terri Shelton, 42, of Over-the-Rhine entered the pleas to two of six total counts of misdemeanor assault, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg.

The other four charges were dismissed.

The judge ordered her presentencing investigation to help him determine an appropriate punishment for her crimes.

