Cincinnati: A 16 Killed In Evanston Shooting

Cincinnati we need to pray for our youth. A 16-year-old was shot in Evanton. this is just sad, he didn’t even have the chance to graduate nor go to college. He was taken way too early. Put the guns down!!!

Via Fox19

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Jonathan Avenue near Montgomery Road around 1:15 p.m. for reported gunshots.

The 16-year-old was found dead behind a nearby home, according to police.

CPD has identified the teen as Javeir Randolph.

