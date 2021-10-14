Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A 16 Killed In Evanston Shooting

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Cincinnati we need to pray for our youth. A 16-year-old was shot in Evanton. this is just sad, he didn’t even have the chance to graduate nor go to college. He was taken way too early. Put the guns down!!!

Via Fox19

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Jonathan Avenue near Montgomery Road around 1:15 p.m. for reported gunshots.

The 16-year-old was found dead behind a nearby home, according to police.

CPD has identified the teen as Javeir Randolph.

Cincinnati: A 16 Killed In Evanston Shooting  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Black Twitter Defends Garcelle Beauvais After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70
3 items

From Saweetie to Megan Thee Stallion, Here Are…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Get Marjorie Harvey’s Green Daytime Smokey Eye

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
5 items

Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close