Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Is Out Of The Hospital Should Play On Sunday

Joe Burrow is out of the hospital. He should be ok to play on Sunday.

Via Fox19

The Bengals QB was hospitalized for a “preliminary evaluation for a throat contusion” following Sunday’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to the team.

Taylor said Burrow had some problems with his speaking voice after the game and they wanted to get his throat checked on.

“I found out after my press conference [Burrow] went to the hospital,” Taylor said. “As the night went on, he felt better and came to the facility today. I can’t really pinpoint when it happened, and he doesn’t have recollection on which [play] it happened on.”

 

