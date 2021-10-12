Lace By Tanaya’s Runway Show Was A Stunning Display Of All Body Shapes And Skin Tones

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, the Lace by Tanaya fashion show has been everything and more and we’re absolutely into the looks and diversity the brand is serving!

The second iteration of the Lace by Tanaya show was held on October 1 and was live-streamed on the brand’s website and ever since the show’s debut, the brand has been posting look after look on their Instagram feed to give us all a little taste of looks. The show featured a diverse group of models in race, ethnicity, skin color, size, and body type as they rocked the brand’s super sexy, custom, and ready-to-wear jewelry-based ensembles.

The internet was first set ablaze when we saw one of the first pieces from the show on Instagram which was modeled by reality star and entrepreneur Draya Michele. Here, Draya wore a @lacebytanaya 2-toned Crystal Romper & Crystal Veil by @NicholeLynel for LACE x LYNEL and looked stunning while rocking it.

Then we were introduced to some of the other pieces from the line, like this sexy Crystal Micro Bikini & a satin-lined, crystal-trimmed velvet cape. We were also happy to see the diversity in the model here so that women of shapes and body types can envision how they’d look wearing the line.

Then there was this sultry draped bondage bodysuit in colo blue oasis. Again, it’s the diversity for us.

And just earlier today, we were taken aback by this gorgeous custom @lacebytanaya plunging Crystal Cross Back Bralette, Crystal Thong & a crystal Hip Fringe Belly Chain.

It looks like the brand is consistently posting looks from the show daily on Instagram and we can’t wait to see all of the pieces live on the ‘Gram at one time! But for now, we’ll just enjoy this diverse, multicultural, size-inclusive IG fashion show and swoon over the stunning pieces!

For more Lace by Tanaya looks, visit the brand’s Instagram, @lacebytanaya.

Don’t miss…

Diddy’s Daughters Slay At Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

NYFW Street Style: The Best And Baddest Looks At The Bomb Fashion Show

Lace By Tanaya’s Runway Show Was A Stunning Display Of All Body Shapes And Skin Tones was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: