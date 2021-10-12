DC’s New Superman Comes Out As Bisexual

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yesterday (October 11), it was National Coming Out Day and to give their LGTBQ fans something to celebrate, DC Comics revealed that the new Superman, Jon Kent, would be coming out as bisexual.

Jon Gruden’s going to blow a gasket over this one. Expect ex-Superman turned woke culture hater, Dean Cain to take issue with this as well.

IGN is reporting that DC will be adding an entirely new dynamic to Superman’s upcoming adventures as the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane will be revealing that he’s out loud and proud in the upcoming 5th issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El. In the issue the 17-year-old who’s coming to terms with many things about himself will make peace with the fact that he likes men too and will apparently find his ride-or-die in Jay Nakamura, who’ll more than likely end up being targeted by Supe’s enemies in the comic books and ultimately MAGA country in real life.

“Over the years in this industry, it probably won’t surprise you to hear I’ve had queer characters and storylines rejected. I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened” writer Tom Taylor tells IGN. “But we are in a very different and much more welcome place today than we were ten, or even five years ago. When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed. I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out.”

They not ready, and by they we mean homophobes.

While Jon Kent has a homie in the series, Damian, Tom Taylor felt that the new Superman needed another kind of confidant who would not only be a friend to him, but the kind of support system that would be there for him through thick and thin and help him emotionally as well.

“What was most important was making Jay Nakamura formidable in his own right. Finding the balance in their relationship so they could be equals rather than having Jay be too reliant on Jon. This is why Jay’s own powers are revealed in issue #4, and we learn he can’t be harmed. That means, of everyone in Jon’s life, Jay is the only person Jon doesn’t need to protect. It means their relationship is an equal one built on mutual support.”

Naturally outrage has been spewing out on social media from the usual suspects on the far-right of the equation, but that was to be expected. Others are celebrating the move as comics continue to be a reflection of our real world and it’s only right that at some point a big name superhero would be part of the LGBTQ community. Like we said, they not ready, but we are.

What do y’all think about the new bisexual Superman? Let us know in the comments section below.

