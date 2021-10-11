LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The UC Bearcats make history with the highest AP ranking in program history for the undefeated Bearcats. This is a good look for the city and the school. The Bearcats are ahead of my Ohio State Buckeyes wow!!!

Via Fox19

1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Alabama, 6. Ohio State, 7. Penn State, 8. Michigan, 9. Oregon, 10. Michigan State, 11. Kentucky, 12. Oklahoma State, 13. Ole Miss, 14. Notre Dame, 15. Coastal Carolina

The Bearcats (5-0, 1-0) are back home on Saturday to host Central Florida (3-2, 1-1) at noon.

Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Make History was originally published on rnbcincy.com

