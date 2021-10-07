Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Big Meech

Source: Courtesy of MDOC / MDOC

The success of BMF on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.

In June, AllHipHop reported Meech was granted a sentence reduction from U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson to have his 360-month sentence (30 years) shortened to 324 months (27 years). The news means Meech would be eligible for release in 2028.

He appealed to have his sentence reduced or even be released from federal prison due to the growing concerns regarding COVID-19 in prison but was denied on four separate occasions. His brother, Southwest T, was released to home confinement in May 2020 after being sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Together, the Flenory brothers ran BMF from the late ’90s until their arrest in 2007, raking in an alleged $270 million in a cocaine ring with hubs in Atlanta and Los Angeles and distribution points across the country, including Birmingham, Alabama, Miami, Detroit and St. Louis.

Individuals such as 50 Cent and LL Cool J have called for Meech to be pardoned, but federal prison officials and attorneys have scoffed at such suggestions over the years.

“During his time in prison, Flenory continues to promote himself, and, through others his legacy as a highly successful professional drug dealer,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison wrote in a court filing last year. “Nothing in that promotion remotely suggests that Flenory has changed.”

The fictionalized STARZ series based upon the Flenory brothers has already been renewed for a second season after only two episodes.

Lil Meech Of 'BMF' Is Your Ladies' New #MCM [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Lil Meech Of 'BMF' Is Your Ladies' New #MCM [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lil Meech Of ‘BMF’ Is Your Ladies’ New #MCM [PHOTOS]

Lil Meech Of 'BMF' Is Your Ladies' New #MCM [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4304510" align="aligncenter" width="665"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] The internet went from “I think I’m Big Meech!” to I think i’m BIG CRUSHIN’ on Lil Meech! Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech has Twitter in a HEADLOCK with his jaw-dropping looks! BMF series has begun and everyone is loving the story of Big Meech and the BMF family. Now, you know the internet has a mind of its own right? Many people are drooling over their newest celebrity crush Demetrius Flenory Jr. aka Lil Meech. The Detriot native is 21 years old and has found his passion for acting. During the BMF Premiere, Lil Meech spoke about how important it was for him to play the role of his father, Big Meech in the show. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEPCFx0wcnU It’s time we get to these pictures people! Check out all the photos of the fine young brother, Lil Meech below. RELATED: Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction, Granted Early Release RELATED: Lil Meech Talks to K.Samone At The BMF Premiere [Video] RELATED: Young Thug, Gunna &amp; Lil Meech Pay Homage to BMF at Red Carpet Premiere [Video] HOMEPAGE 1. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUfy114rdda 2. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUVOoGdrSe0 3. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUOfAd4LEu8 4. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUGmuf8LvUF 5. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSQnP99Lc9J 6. https://www.instagram.com/p/CP2E1A5LiLa 7. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSxmatFLty6 8. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUGA5bwru2O 9. https://www.instagram.com/p/CULWdGFrf-W 10. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUNrqA4rnuR 11. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUdowGtrkSJ 12. butttttt why lil meech fine?! LAWDDDD pic.twitter.com/fFyWVLacID— BIG BLANCO. (@cartelblanco) September 28, 2021https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 13. I love this #BMFSTARZ show and Lil Meech fine as hell pic.twitter.com/k5Gxk5UnXA— KING BOSS ENT. (@KingOfTops) October 3, 2021https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 14. Me trying to figure out how to tell Lil Meech he’s my boyfriend … #BMFSTARZ #lilmeech pic.twitter.com/HdaczcbxGv— Vanessa Nelson (@Vanessa_MAFS) September 29, 2021https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 15. When Lil Meech smile #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/TnF20dRM2U— Le Virgo (@HeyStephHeyyyy) October 3, 2021https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
10 items

National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Lil’ Kims Rocks Blue Bangs And We’re Here…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Cynthia Erivo, Regina King And More Slay During…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close