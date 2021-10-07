Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
According to a growing number of reports across social media, John Michael Eskildsen is the name of the man who is accused of setting up multiple surveillance cameras along with motion sensors to automate the playing of music that contains racist, anti-Black slurs and recorded monkey sounds that are on a loop whenever Jannique Martinez and her family arrive to or leave their home.
“Whenever we would step out of our house, the monkey noises would start,” Martinez told local news outlet WAVY, which broke the news last week. “And it’s so racist and it’s disgusting.”
According to one tweet, Eskildsen is 47 years old and has lived at the address in question for about the past 25 years. A number of media outlets have also identified Martinez’s racist neighbor as Eskildsen. Another tweet suggested, “How about tweeters in Virginia Beach pay this guy a (non-violent) visit? Maybe play some audio in front of HIS house??”
Not much beyond the social media reports is known about Eskildsen. However, we probably have all the information we need in order to make an informed judgment about Martinez’s neighbor, whether that person is Eskildsen or not.
CNN played a video that was recorded at Martinez’s home and showed just how loud the monkey noises were and the extent of the racist lyrics, which included lines like: “From now on if a person uses the word N***** it must be at least 7 words away from the word guy.”
Combined, the music and the monkey noises created a chaotic cacophony of racism.
Adding further insult to the mental injuries inflicted on this innocent Black family is the fact that the Virginia Beach Police Department is adamant that it is powerless to get Martinez’s neighbor to stop playing the music and monkey sounds.
“The observed conduct has been reviewed with the City Attorney for potential criminal sanctions; however, it was determined that the activity, though appalling, is not criminally actionable,” the Virginia Beach Police Department told CNN.
However, a quick review of a noise ordinance in Virginia Beach found that “excessive sound is a serious hazard to the public health, welfare, peace and safety and the quality of life” and suggests the actions of Martinez’s neighbor are in explicit violation of the city’s noise ordinance. The only “exceptions” to that ordinance are for emergencies or municipal-approved instances.
In particular “No person shall permit, operate or cause any source of sound to create a sound level that can be heard in another person’s residential dwelling during the hours between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. in excess of 55 dBA when measured inside the residence at least four (4) feet from the wall nearest the source, with doors and windows to the receiving area closed.”
Martinez and her family moved into their home five years ago and has consulted a lawyer while exploring their legal options, which have all run into a dead end.
“According to the law, it’s just a statement or a phrase or he’s not doing enough or bodily harm or threats to my family,” Martinez said. “Why does it have to go that far before something that can be done? People shouldn’t have to live like this. I spent 11 years in the military. My husband is also in the military. We fought for this country, but yet there’s no one to fight for us.”
SEE ALSO:
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’ Over ‘Loud Music’
Racist Neighbor Who Hung Noose Outside Black Man’s Home Avoids Hate Crime
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 1 of 35
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
2. School Committee ‘Karen’
2 of 35
3. Tigger flag Karen
3 of 35
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
4. Victoria's Secret Karen
4 of 35
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
5. Mailbox Karen
5 of 35
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
6. Karen goes shopping at Ross
6 of 35
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
7. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition7 of 35
8. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 8 of 35
9. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
9 of 35
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
10. Courtside Karen
10 of 35
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
11. Arlo SoHo Karen
11 of 35
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
12. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
12 of 35
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
13. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
13 of 35
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
14. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument14 of 35
15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
15 of 35
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
16. St. Louis 'Karen'16 of 35
17. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men17 of 35
18. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
18 of 35
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
19. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video19 of 35
20. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
20 of 35
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
21. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait21 of 35
22. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’22 of 35
23. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
23 of 35
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
24. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"24 of 35
25. Karen's husband
25 of 35
26. Karen's other husband26 of 35
27.27 of 35
28.
28 of 35
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
29.
29 of 35
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
30.30 of 35
31.
31 of 35
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
32.32 of 35
33.
33 of 35
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
34.
34 of 35
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
35.
35 of 35
Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds was originally published on newsone.com