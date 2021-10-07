LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

QuickSilva tapped in with Nickelodeon’s own That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan. Check out their new single ‘I’m That’ out now! Be sure to catch them both on Nickelodeon every Thursday night starting at 7pm!

Check out That Girl Lay Lay:

Check out Tyler Perry’s Own Young Dylan:

Check out the full interview with Quick, That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan:

That Girl Lay Lay + Young Dylan’s New Single ‘I’m That’ Out Now! was originally published on kysdc.com

