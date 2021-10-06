Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pharrell Williams Pulls SITW Music Festival

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pharrell Williams Pulls SITW Music Festival

Pharrell Wiliams is no longer bringing his epic music festival Something In the Water back to Virginia Beach!

The legendary producer partnered with his hometown back in 2019 and it was a major success but now the three day festival will not be returning in 2022. As you may recall, back in late March, Pharrell’s 25-year-old cousin Donovan Lynch was shot to death by a Virginia Beach police officer. During a press conference the chief of police stated:

“The officer was wearing a bodycam, but for unknown reasons at this point in time, it was not activated. I do not have the answers that the community is looking for in regards to this death right now.”

Due to how the matter was handled, Pharrell has decided to no longer continue with the festival in Virginia Beach.

Once the Virginia Beach City Manager, Patrick Duhaney, heard about Pharrell‘s plans to not bring the festival back, he issued a letter to the star. He initially asked to meet with him, writing:

Pharrell using his power and influence in the name of Justice for all of our black and brown brothers and sisters living in VA Beach and all over? We love to see it!

Did Chris Brown and Drake Steal ‘No Guidance’ From This Guy?

You be the judge! A young musician by the name of Brandon Cooper wants Chris Breezy and Drake to cough up the big bucks for allegedly stealing their now 8x Platinum hit record, ‘No Guidance.’

The singer and producer, Cooper and Valentine, claim their song ‘I Love Your Dress,’ has the same ‘she got it, she got it’ lyrics and they believe Drake and Chris Brown’s song is derived from their track, if not copied all together. The two artist are suing Drizzy and Breezy for copyright infringement.

Take a listen below and you be the judge:

