The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners &; Best Performances

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards aired last night (Oct. 5) after being held in Atlanta late last week. “In Hip Hop We Stand” was the theme of this year’s awards show as the producers wanted to stress one culture that spans different generations, styles, and regions.
The show stayed true to that mandate with performances Lil Jon & Bia, Baby Keem, Big Daddy Kane Tobe Nwigwe, Young Thug and more. St. Louis rap legend Nelly was honored as this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” recipient and he reminded everybody why with a medley of his greatest hits.
As far as the night’s winners, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Tyler, The Creator, Drake and Lil Durk led the field with the most nominations but Lil Baby and Tyler, The Creator went home with the most significant trophies. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won multiple awards on their collaboration for “WAP” and Jay-Z won in multiple categories for his contribution to the Judas and The Black Messiah soundtrack.
Peep the full list of winners and the best performances below.
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Moneybagg Yo: A Gangsta’s Pain
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
Migos: Culture III
Megan Thee Stallion: Good News
DJ Khaled: Khaled Khaled
21 Savage & Metro Boomin: Savage Mode II
J. Cole: The Off-Season
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B: Up
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
Chris Brown & Young Thug: Go Crazy
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: Best Friend
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: Mr. Right Now
Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: Whole Lotta Money (Remix)
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: Every Chance I Get
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood
Best Duo/Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Nasty C & Blxckie
WINNER: Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
WINNER: J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
WINNER: Missy Elliott
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
WINNER: Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood
Roddy Ricch: Late at Night
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Cardi B: Up
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
Best New Hip Hop Artist
BLXST
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
WINNER: Yung Bleu
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Saweetie
Yung Bleu
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B: Type Shit (Migos)
Drake: Having Our Way (Migos)
WINNER: JAY-Z: What It Feels Like (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z)
Lil Durk: Back in Blood (Pooh Shiesty)
Megan Thee Stallion: On Me (Remix) (Lil Baby)
Roddy Ricch: Lemonade (Remix) (Internet Money)
Impact Track
Black Thought: Thought Vs. Everybody
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: We Win
Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: Pain Away
WINNER: Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: What It Feels Like
Rapsody: 12 Problems
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamā (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
WINNER: Little Simz (United Kingdom)
I Am Hip-Hop Award
Nelly
Cultural Influence Award
Tyler, the Creator
Check out the best performances from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:
Baby Keem – “Family Ties”
Young Thug and Gunna – “Tick Tock,” “Too Easy,” and “Ski”
Isaiah Rashad, Doechii, and Kal Banx – “Wat U Sed” and “From The Garden”
Latto – “Soufside” and “Big Energy”
Bia Gets and Lil Jon – “Whole Lotta Money” and “Bia Bia”
Tobe Nwigwe, Fat, and Nell – “Fye Fye”
Nelly Performs Medley of “E.I.,” “Air Force Ones,” Where the Party At,” “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and More
