Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Has Hired A New GM

FC Cincinnati has hired a new gm named Chris Albright!

Via Fox19

Albright said being the club’s GM is an honor and he is committed to turning FCC into a championship contender.

“It’s an honor to be the general manager of FC Cincinnati,” Albright said. “This is a club with incredible supporters, top-of-the-league facilities and resources, and a hunger for success. I would like to thank Carl [H. Lindner III], Meg Whitman and the ownership, as well as Jeff and everyone who has trusted me to lead this club to achieve the goals we have set. I am committed to bringing all my knowledge and experience to the table to make FC Cincinnati a championship club. I look forward to meeting the team, the staff and all of the fans, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Has Hired A New GM  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

