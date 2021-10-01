Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Unveils Big Halftime Show Lineup

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige & Kendrick Lamar To Perform During Big Halftime Show

Next year’s big halftime show is going to be bigger than ever for the culture!

It was just announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to hit the big stage and perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The legendary show is set to go down Feb. 3, 2022 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

50 Cent ‘BMF’ Series Gets Early Season 2 Renewal

50 Cent has yet another hit series on his hands over at STARZ! His new BMF (Black Mafia Family) series has already officially been renewed by the network before the second episode of season one has even aired.

The President and CEO of Starz, Jeffrey Hirsch, spoke about Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s ability to find interesting and culturally relevant stories and help bring them to life. He said,

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like ‘BMF’ that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera. Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

The show, starring Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. as (son of the real-life Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory) with Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg and Lala Anthony also have recurring roles in the show.

