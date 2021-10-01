The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Unveils Big Halftime Show Lineup

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige & Kendrick Lamar To Perform During Big Halftime Show

 

Next year’s big halftime show is going to be bigger than ever for the culture!

 

 

It was just announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to hit the big stage and perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.

 

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

 

The legendary show is set to go down Feb. 3, 2022 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

 

 

BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Paras Griffin

50 Cent ‘BMF’ Series Gets Early Season 2 Renewal

 

50 Cent has yet another hit series on his hands over at STARZ! His new BMF (Black Mafia Family) series has already officially been renewed by the network before the second episode of season one has even aired.

 

The President and CEO of Starz, Jeffrey Hirsch, spoke about Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s ability to find interesting and culturally relevant stories and help bring them to life. He said,

 

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like ‘BMF’ that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera. Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

 

The show, starring Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. as (son of the real-life Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory) with Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg and Lala Anthony also have recurring roles in the show.

 

Star-Studded Night At The BMF World Premiere [Photos]

20 photos Launch gallery

Star-Studded Night At The BMF World Premiere [Photos]

Continue reading Star-Studded Night At The BMF World Premiere [Photos]

Star-Studded Night At The BMF World Premiere [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_4282766" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: R1 / R1[/caption]The BMF World premiere occurred last night and the stars were OUT! Celebrities like 50 Cent, Young Thug, Lil Meech & many more. A soon-to-be mother, Kash Doll hit the red carpet showing off her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy announcement. Check out the full recap below!   RELATED: Kash Doll Hits Shows Off Her Baby Bump At The BMF Premiere [Video] RELATED: Lil Meech Talks to K.Samone At The BMF Premiere [Video] RELATED: Young Thug, Gunna &amp; Lil Meech Pay Homage to BMF at Red Carpet Premiere [Video] RELATED: DaBaby Hits The Red Carpet For BMF Premiere [Video] RELATED: Snoop Dogg Talks About His Role Playing A Pastor On BMF [Video] HOMEPAGE

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Unveils Big Halftime Show Lineup  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Lizzo Says She Hasn’t Always Been In Love…

 13 hours ago
01.31.60

Ebony Announces The Return of ‘Ebony Power 100…

 13 hours ago
02.01.60

Nicki Minaj Channels A Blonde Bombshell In Her…

 16 hours ago
02.14.60

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be…

 1 day ago
12.20.59
Photos
Close