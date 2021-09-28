LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Whitney Houston was more than just one of the most talented singers to ever walk this earth. She was an all around muse. From her eye-catching fashion, to her fun hair – she gave life. While most people remember Whitney for her unforgettable voice and her gorgeous looks, let’s not forget that she also kept a fabulous beat on her face.

To pay homage to Whitney’s many intriguing makeup looks, MAC Cosmetics is gearing up to release a makeup line in collaboration with Whitney Houston’s estate in 2022. MAC Cosmetics will also recreate looks from the upcoming biopic, being produced by Whitney’s former manager and sister-in-law – Pat Houston, to promote the collaboration. n support of the collaboration, Pat stated, “The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do. I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

Whitney Houston, being introduced to the spotlight at an early age, was no stranger to cosmetics. She started her career as a teenage model and backup singer who apparently loved to look the part. Watch any old videos of Whitney or browse through throwback pictures of the star and it would be hard to catch her without a glossy lip or a popping eye shadow.

The makeup line will reflect the colors that Whitney often sported. Are you looking forward to rocking the MAC Cosmetics x Whitney Houston line? Let us know in the comments below!

DON’T MISS…

Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned Off And No One Paid The Minimum Bid

‘I Rebuke This!’ Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

‘Whitney’ The Documentary Dares To Delve Deep Into The Cause Of Whitney’s Addiction

MAC Cosmetics Is Set To Collaborate On A Makeup Line With Whitney Houston’s Estate in 2022 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: