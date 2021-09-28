Chill Bro: Samsung Hires Vanilla Ice To Help Fight Climate Change [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Vanilla Ice is still getting to the bag decades after his biggest hit, and communal slander from the cullture. Samsung has partnered with Robert Van Winkle to help fight climate change via a catchy remix.

As spotted on Engadget the 90’s rapper has signed up with the electronics brand to increase awareness surrounding saving the earth. To do so he has remixed his mega hit “Ice Ice Baby” to “Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby”—yes you read that correctly. The new spin speaks to encouraging consumers to decrease their freezer temperatures which in essence will lower each individual’s carbon footprint to make a global and collective impact.

New data issued from Samsung shows that if every household in Europe increased their freezer temperature by 1 degree Celsius, a projected amount of over 1 million tons of CO2 emissions could be saved annually. This is the equivalent CO2 emissions emitted from over 217,000 passenger vehicles being driven for an entire year, over 2.5 billion miles clocked up by the average passenger vehicle or the energy usage for a year at over 120,000 homes combined.

Vanilla Ice shared his enthusiasm for the project via a formal press statement. “I love living a sustainable lifestyle and being energy efficient is part of that. I’m always scouting out the most cutting-edge designs for my own home, and I really like how customizable the Bespoke line-up is” he said. “I’m so excited to work with Samsung on this project as music is such a great way to connect people and spread this environmental story. I hope the message is received loud and clear, and we can all do our bit to take care of our planet.”

You can view the visual for “Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby” below.

