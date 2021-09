LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

3 people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Colerain Ave.

Via Fox19

The crash was reported at 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Lapland Drive and Colerain Avenue.

Three cars were involved, according to Colerain police.

Fire officials said in a tweet a building also was struck.

Cincinnati: 3 People Taken To The Hospital After Crash On Colerain Ave was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: