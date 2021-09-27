The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kelly Price Reveals Flatline During Battle With Covid & Cynthia Bailey Confirms Exit From RHOA

Kelly Price Reveals Flatline During Battle With Covid

 

After an internet frenzy surrounding a shocking Missing Person’s report, R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price has broken her silence.

 

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, the singer says she is not missing at all and revealed that she actually almost died from COVID-19.

 

“Woke up some days later, a couple days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was.”

 

She admitted to isolating herself from friends and family during her recovery time and even claimed numerous people would come knock on her door, disrupting her rest.

 

We are glad Kelly felt up to updating us and that she is recovering the best she can!

 

Eva Marcille Shower

Freddy O

Cynthia Bailey Confirms Exit From RHOA

 

Supermodel Cynthia Bailey has confirmed her departure from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

 

After allowing RHOA fans to watch her get married during a pandemic just last season, she took to Instagram to confirm recent reports.

 

 

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!

 

Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!

 

“Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.

 

It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.

 

See you guys soon!

 

Cynthia Bailey-Hill”

All The Looks We Love From Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Fabulous Black & White Wedding

[caption id="attachment_3218186" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] The peaches were in full bloom this weekend as 250 famous friends and family gathered to watch Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill say “I do” at the illustrious Governors Town Club in Atlanta. The fashion-forward night was full of looks that were awe-inspiring. Not to be outdone by her co-stars, Cynthia donned not one, but two stunning gowns by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. Her hair was styled by Gail Hudson and her flawless makeup was executed by Alexandra Butler. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNw5Rspgvz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNPSeisk3A/ After exchanging nuptials, the former supermodel changed from her blush-hued gown to her reception gown, which was captured on her daughter Noelle Robinson’s Instagram stories. Cynthia was ready to party with her hip hugging, floor-length ensemble, which featured sheer sequin paneling down the sides with a plunge neck. She switched her up do for a long free flowing tresses. Bailey and Hill made sure to have “strict” precautions in place to ensure the safety of their guests. Ahead of the wedding, Bailey and Hill hired a team to perform a deep clean to the venue. And before entering the ceremony, guests were required to have their temperature checks and asked to wash their hands. Once inside, they will be spaced out according to social-distancing guidelines. Mike sported two suits from Don Morphy. The suit he exchanged his vows in was silver with a photo of him and Cynthia inside and the second was a white suit with jeweled lapels. The wedding party consisted of Cynthia’s RHOA castmates Eva, Kandi and Kenya Moore and “Daily Pop” host Justin Sylvester as her Bridesman. Noticeably absent was Cynthia’s former best friend NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes. Peach adjacent star Shamea Morton shimmered in a black dress with a see through bodice made by the Ivy Showroom. “Good Morning New Orleans Anchor” Tamica Lee wore a Pedram Couture form fitting dress with a net top and feathers adorning her arms and around the bottom. Sheree Whitfield also followed the feather trend with a high split dress covered in them. With so many fabulous looks, we had to bring you our five favorite looks from the star-studded ceremony. Keep scrolling to see who made the list.

Diva's Daily Dirt: Kelly Price Reveals Flatline During Battle With Covid & Cynthia Bailey Confirms Exit From RHOA  was originally published on kysdc.com

