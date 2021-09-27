DWB: Black Google Manager Says Security Stopped Him, Took His Badge & Questioned His Employment

While most people use the term “DWB” in jest — that’s “driving while Black” for all the visitors out there — there’s actually many real-life examples throughout history of African American men and women being pulled over for simply having melanated skin.
Unfortunately, even a Google product manager had to go through a DWB situation after he was stopped by security on the famous tech campus and questioned until he missed his bus. Oh, and they took his badge — all because security didn’t believe this Black man was an actual employee.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Angel Onuoha detailed the ordeal via Twitter last week on September 20 (seen above), explaining that someone on the campus actually reported him, writing, “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”
Two days later on September 22, he sent out a follow-up tweet that gave a little more backstory into the incident, which Onuoha says ended with his badge being confiscated and being told to “call security” if he had an issue with their procedure. The entire 30-minute exchange eventually costed him not only his ID but his bus ride home as well.
In response to an inquiry into the matter by Forbes, a Google spokesperson issued an official statement that says, “We take this employee’s concerns very seriously, are in touch with him and are looking into this. We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help. After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue,” also adding, “More broadly, one step we’ve taken recently to decrease badging incidents is to make clear that employees should leave investigating these kinds of access concerns to our security team. Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace and that we create a stronger sense of belonging for all employees.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
This issue doesn’t seem to be anything new over at the big G, with one former security guard at the company in response to Onuoha’s original tweet writing, “I was on lunch in one of the micro kitchens. My radio goes off like ‘Hey Al when you get off of lunch can you head over to the second floor micro kitchen. A Googler just reported a suspicious individual in that area.’ I spent a hour looking for myself.”
In situations of clear racial discrimination like this, what should be done? Let us know your thoughts over on social media!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
1. Washington, D.C.
1 of 15
Black Lives Matter Plaza at 2:30 pm. Crowds continue growing as expected and as multiple protests Merge together here @ABC7News #DCProtests #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/aCOhpQnmUk— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 6, 2020
2. Harlem, New York City
2 of 15
#TheTakeBack: Thousands of protesters marching from 110th & Central Park West in #Harlem. They started gathering near Frederick Douglass Circle and are walking close to 8 miles to #WashingtonSquarePark. Many are wearing face coverings and chanting #BlackLivesMattters @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/QBa2gdZiL0— Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 6, 2020
3. Nairobi, Kenya3 of 15
4. Leicester, England4 of 15
5. Manchester, England
5 of 15
George floyd has changed the world. This is Manchester now ✊🏿. #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/8MmpR4RemR— Simply Leonard (@Paaleo10z) June 6, 2020
6. Atlanta6 of 15
7.
7 of 15
#BlackLivesMattters protest today. pic.twitter.com/JRy0Dtkyvy— Amy (@_amysutton) June 6, 2020
8. Philadelphia
8 of 15
Philadelphia #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/mbGBMhC9t5— Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) June 6, 2020
9. Melbourne, Australia
9 of 15
🔴🇦🇺 - Melbourne, Australie. #BlackLivesMattters #manifestationspic.twitter.com/W67Ad2RCIj— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen0) June 6, 2020
10. Belfast, Ireland
10 of 15
A man is spoken to by police at the black lives matter protest in Belfast #BlackLivesMattters #belfast pic.twitter.com/PDPVFA1xP0— Liam McBurney (@Razorpix) June 6, 2020
11. London
11 of 15
Now it comes to London. LOOK: Aerial footage shows thousands of people gathered in London's Parliament Square. #World be ready for protests because this difference has lasted for several centuries & the bubble has burst. #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/3DEv7fdpG5— Sai Krishna Sekar ☕️🧑🏻💻🚘 (@imSaiSekar) June 6, 2020
12. Prague
12 of 15
#BlackLivesMattters Prague right now pic.twitter.com/xw922JbO3w— Shirley (@tucJ7TfCbSAtDKb) June 6, 2020
13. France
13 of 15
フランスでは、Black Lives Matter 運動で、何千人もの人が路上に横たわっております。#BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/3R9vpdmrXn https://t.co/MedSptrv2K— イケノブログ💡エンタメ業界15年(エンターテイメント×サイエンス×ビジネス) (@ikenoya1982) June 6, 2020
14. Poland
14 of 15
Wroclaw Poland #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/DwIwy9N307— Oliwier (@oseaw3) June 6, 2020
15. Los Angeles
15 of 15
With all the craziness on twitter right now, I want to shed some light on how beautiful it was to see everyone come together for a peaceful protest in LA ✊🏾 let’s keep fighting #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/yA6kidvylk— kenny (@kennyng0) June 6, 2020
DWB: Black Google Manager Says Security Stopped Him, Took His Badge & Questioned His Employment was originally published on blackamericaweb.com