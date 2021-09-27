Lizzo Gives Barbie A Run For Her Money In This Bubble Gum Pink latex Jumpsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There were tons of notable performers at the Global Citizen Live charity event in New York City this past weekend. Among them was award-winning singer and body positive advocate Lizzo.

The trendsetting artist gave a fun, over-the-top performance clad in a custom bubble gum pink latex jumpsuit by LA Roxx. She began her set with a matching ruffled cropped jacket. In an Instagram post Lizzo wrote, “PINK POWER RANGER COULD NEVAAAA @barbie YOU HAVE 24hrs TO RESPOND ”

Lizzo is known for using her platform to advocate for change. Whether she’s discussing our need to vote, or the importance of self-love, the singer speaks up knowing her amplified voice has the power to reach more people. She opened her set thanking Global Citizens for the chance to perform. She then shared her thoughts on the state of our country.

“[As a] big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, TX, doing big ass things with my life, I’m just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y’all,” she said. “As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time . . . And if we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future? It’s time to talk about things, and it’s time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others.”

I’m a huge fan of Lizzo, the way she uses her platform, and also this outfit. She makes a statement with whatever she does! What do you think?

