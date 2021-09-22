Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Talks Experimenting With Different Music

Rihanna Talks Experimenting With Different Music
The RIHNAVY may be very happy to hear that Rihanna is talking about NEW MUSIC!
As she is gearing up for her Savage x Fenty Show Vol.3 on Amazon Prime Video, the music/fashion icon dished on her highly-anticipated ninth studio album.
“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind.”
“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”
The pre-taped event will be available this Friday (Sept. 24th) and features a variety of celebrity appearances. Peep the promo Rih Rih dropped:
Is Tory Lanez Going To Jail Tonight?
Is Tory Lanez going to jail? Fans began speculating after the ‘Say It’ singer tweeted,
“It’s been real.”
He then deleted all of his photos from his Instagram page. There has yet to be any valid confirmation on this ordeal but blog site @Gossipinthecity reports that Lanez may be doing time for violating the protective order Megan Thee Stallion had on him from the infamous car shooting summer of 2020.
Story developing…
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
Protect Black women. Believe Black women. I stand with @theestallion. Nobody has a right to judge how a person who has been violated/ attacked is supposed to react; & that reaction doesn't negate the severity of the violation. Praying for her peace & justice how she sees fit. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pfa8LlBA4b— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) August 21, 2020
Calling the cops could get the women arrested or killed. Black women who are victims of IPV (regardless of their partner's race) are more likely to be arrested than protected. https://t.co/PQ3KQaY17W— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) August 21, 2020
I pray black women finally learn there’s no reward, honor, or special seat reserved in the heavens for saving everybody but ourselves.— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) August 21, 2020
First, y’all ain’t believe she really got shot. She posted a pick to prove it. Then y’all aint believe Tory ain’t do it. She had to go back on IG to confirm he did. Now she a snitch. Fuck y’all and go to hell. Seriously.— Bishop Sycamore Alumni President (@bigfish1906) August 21, 2020
Tory Lanez shooting Megan shouldn’t even be a debate. He’s wrong & that’s it. Y’all never take black women serious, but let it be a black man & ya’ll will be on Twitter praying for the man hoping he recovers & whoever hurt him will be facing consequences. Make it make sense.— Pretty In Bri 💕 (@PrettyInBri) August 21, 2020
I said protect Black women specifically for a reason. It’s evident the emphasis on that needs to continue.— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020
Support Black Women— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020
Tory would never in a million years try to shoot Kylie Jenner which shows you how little a lot of bm see bw.— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) August 21, 2020
Blocking everyone who blames Meg instead of Tory for her getting shot.— reg (@kidnoble) August 21, 2020
Jennifer Hough, Nicki Minaj’s Husbands Accuser Speaks Out
Jennifer Hough sat down with The Real daytime talk show for the first time to speak out about her lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.
Hough’s lawsuit claims the couple have been harassing her in an attempt to get her to recant her allegations against Petty. She alleges that the intimidation began right after Petty was arrested in California for failing to register as a sex offender in the state. Hough maintains her story that Petty indeed sexually assaulted her back in 1995 as he has already done his time for the case.
Hough claims the couple ‘sent people to negotiate’ with her about helping them out with their ‘current situation.’ There are some emotional moments where Hough recalls having to move her children several times for safety and she also answers why she has decided to publicly speak out.
Nicki Minaj has yet to comment on Hough’s television appearance.
