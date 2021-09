LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A School bus was hit with BB Gunfire yesterday in Middletown, Ohio.

Via Fox19

The bus was being driven for Middletown City Schools, though the kids are students at Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy, a K-8 charter school.

According to Middletown Schools, the back of the bus was shot on Minnesota Street.

No kids were hurt.

