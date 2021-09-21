Feature Story
Surprise! The Fugees Announce 12-City International Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album "The Score"

Are You Surprised Cause We Are!

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

The Rumors are true! On Tuesday (September 21) The Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album “The Score.” Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite for the first time in 15 years for 12 shows here in the United States and overseas, starting tomorrow (September 22nd) in New York City. The venue is to be announced.

Ms. Hill said in a statement, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

See the tour dates below

Sept. 22 – New York, NY @ TBA

Nov. 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 7 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Nov. 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Nov. 28 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Dec. 4 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

Dec. 6 – London, U.K. @ The O2

Date TBA – Nigeria @ Venue TBA

Dec. 18 – Ghana @ Venue TBA

The Score” was the second and final album from The Fugees. Released in February 1996,  featuring the hit singles “Fu-Gee-La,” “Ready Or Not” and the Roberta Flack cover “Killing Me Softly.” The album would hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is certified 7- times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After The Score, Hill would go on to create her own classic masterpiece “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” while Wyclef would release his debut “The Carnival.

Source |  Variety 

Surprise! The Fugees Announce 12-City International Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

