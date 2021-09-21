Reading, Ohio: 1 Person Shot & Taken To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1 person was shot in Reading, Ohio and taken to the hospital.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of a 28-year-old man shot while riding his bike, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to dispatchers.

Police and a K-9 searched the area for a shooter, but no arrests were announced. Suspect information was not released.

