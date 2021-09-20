The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child

Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child

 

Congratulations to Jeannie Mai and Jeezy as the Newlyweds are announcing that they are five months into expecting their first child together!

 

The ‘Real’ talk show announced the news Monday exclusively with Women’s Health and premiered her baby bump on the latest episode of The Real.

 

As you may recall, Mai was previously married and has shared her opinions in the past on never wanting to be a mother.

 

“My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never. Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

 

Mai goes on to reveal how she and Jeezy opted to try IVF after deciding to have a family and having  a hard time trying to conceive last year.  The couple discovered they were pregnant right before their March 2021 wedding, but Jeannie suffered a miscarriage. After the wedding, Jeannie found out she was pregnant yet again.

 

 

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she tells Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

 

Congrats to the happy couple!

 

Despite rumors circling since January, it looks like Jeezy is finally making official on the ‘Gram with his boo Jeannie Mai. On Wednesday, he posted a pic of the two in nearly matching outfits, dressed in all-white. (We are loving her glasses and the delicate strappy tank.) The rapper couldn’t stop swooning about The Real co-host. “She love when I talk dat fly $hit…  #wcw,” he wrote on Instagram early Wednesday morning. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1_Y7tqgLL4/   Also, peep Jeezy’s fully outfit he’s rocking while promoting his new album “The Legend Of The Snowman”:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B12XJWlANBq/   Now, this isn’t the first pic of the couple. Here, they show how that they can clean up in his black-tie gear and her drapey off-shoulder white gown.   https://www.instagram.com/p/B1zCCcXF2Kw/   Listen, a couple that slays together, stay together. And they look happy. But we know that Jeezy showcasing his relationship with Jeannie in this type of way was gonna polarize folks that have opinions about dating Black men dating non-Black women and placing them on what can be perceived to be pedestals. From folks rolling their eyes to others celebrating this new union, here’s a peek at what Black Twitter had to say:

 

Fans Think JT of The City Girls is Pregnant With Her First Child

 

Rumors are swirling that JT of the City Girls may be expecting her first child assumingly with her rapper boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert.

 

The rumors started swirling over the weekend as the Miami duo performed their hits in Baltimore at 92Q’s End Of Summer Jam concert. During the performance, JT’s fans started to speculate that there was a ‘baby bump’ in the tight blue jumpsuit.

 

To add more fuel to the rumors, the ‘Twerkulator’ rapper posted a selfie on her IG story where one follower noticed the rapper appeared to be wearing a morning sickness band on her wrist along with her jewelry.

 

“@TheGirlJT def pregnant! That’s the morning sickness band I had when I was preggy [insert laughing and facepalm emojis].”

 

JT has since deleted the photo and has not commented on the rumors. Neither has Lil Uzi Vert or Yung Miami.

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child  was originally published on kysdc.com

