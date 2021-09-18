Breaking News
Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program

Warner Music Group, the music conglomerate with ties to labels such as Atlantic, Asylum, and Warner Records is giving back to HBCU students looking to get a head start in the music industry.

The program is designed to offer a comprehensive history of the music industry, build skills, identify talents and career pathways and serves as a paid internship starting at $20 an hour!

For full details and information, check out the flyer below. Potential applicants can apply until September 24! Good luck!

Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

