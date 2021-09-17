Cincy
Cincinnati: A Motorcyclist Crashed In North College Hill

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in North College Hill… His condition is not available but let us pray that every thing will be ok.

 

Via Fox19

 

Officers responded to the collision between the motorcycle and a vehicle on Hamilton Avenue at Belmar Place about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police closed both roads in both directions.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

