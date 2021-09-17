Cincinnati: A Motorcyclist Crashed In North College Hill

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in North College Hill… His condition is not available but let us pray that every thing will be ok.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to the collision between the motorcycle and a vehicle on Hamilton Avenue at Belmar Place about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police closed both roads in both directions.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

