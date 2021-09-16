LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to critique the couture looks at the annual fashion extravaganza that is the 2021 Met Gala. It’s a spectator sport. After taking a year off amid the blistering Covid 19 pandemic, the super bowl of fashion events returned with a theme that encouraged designers and their paired celebrity to think outside the box and interpret “In American: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

HB’s managing editor Shamika Sanders, editor Marsha Badger and style writer Samjah Saulsberry put on their finest American-inspired look to recap the best and worst fashion moments in this 10-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.

From Rihanna’s fashionably late appearance alongside boo A$AP Rocky, to Kim Kardashian’s dementor Balenciaga look, here’s who understood the assignment and the celebs who failed the test completely.

More Met Gala Content:

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

Lewis Hamilton Bought His Met Gala Table To Share With Young Black Designers

Hair, Headdresses & Super Bowl Rings: The Most Memorable Glam Moments At The 2021 Met Gala

Don’t Erase Blackness At The Met Gala Because It Didn’t Show Up How You Thought It Should

These Stars Turned Heads At The 2021 Met Gala After Party

Met Gala Recap: HB’s Editors Highlight The Best & Worst Fashion Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: