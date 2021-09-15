Beauty Influencer Ashley Strong Teams Up With Morphe Cosmetics For Her Own Line Of Zen Makeup Products

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Makeup Artist and Beauty Influencer, Ashley Strong has teamed up with Morphe Cosmetics for her own line of Morphe X products. The Morphe X Ashley Strong Cosmetics will drop on Thursday, 9/16.

Known as Strashme to her online fanbase, Ashley Strong is the perfect partner for Morphe Cosmetics. She was the first winner of the YouTube beauty competition show, Instant Influencer. She is known for shelling out advice on a quick contour, the best beauty products, or how to strive as a beauty influencer, and this Morphe Cosmetics collaboration will only elevate her expertise.

The Morphe X Ashley Strong collaboration represents both positive energy and manifesting confidence. The purpose of this limited edition collection is to promote makeup as a tool for not only beautification, but for self-care as well which is Ashley’s philosophy. Ashley’s goal with this collection is to encourage others to prioritize time for themselves and to make their mental health a priority. The collection will consist of an Affirmation Magic Artistry Palette that includes cool-toned hues, chill mattes, and high-glitz metallics. Other products in the collection are the Alignment Cake Liner Palette and the Tourmaline Soul & Gilded Spirit Lip Duo which includes two shades of lip gloss and lip pencils. All products are geared towards promoting Zen and mindfulness.

The Morphe X Ashley Strong limited edition collection will be in all Morphe stores and online at morphe.com tomorrow, 9/16.

