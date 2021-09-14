CLOSE
In today’s episode, Lincoln talks about the top news from the tri-state and across the world.
- Enter To Win A Trip To See J Cole In Las Vegas!
- Lincoln Ware Rewind: CPS Requiring Staff to Be Vaccinated
- Who’s Cappin’: Lore’l Calls Out Joy-Ann Reid For Her Comments On Nicki Minaj
- 5th Anti-Vax Right-Wing Radio Host Dies Of COVID-19 In The Past 6 Weeks
- Giveon Announces ‘Timeless Tour’
- Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless High Speed Chase
- Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair
- Cincinnati: Colerain High School New Capacity Rules
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Plans To Sue Local Gang Members To “Take Their Assets”
- Hey Tony TV The ‘School Administrator’ Gets Pranked By Students
- Jay-Z Reportedly On Shortlist Of Potential Buyers For The Denver Broncos
