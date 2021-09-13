Royce 5’9 “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert,” Strick & Young Thug ft. Kid Cudi “Moon Man” & More | Daily Visuals 9.13.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have become a hit amongst music artists who look to participate in the intimate concert series for the sake of the music culture. Now for the latest installment, Royce 5’9 takes to the mic and celebrates 8 years of sobriety (props!) while churning out some fan favorite cuts.

Accompanied by a live band and backup singers for his Tiny Desk (Home) concert, Nickle Nine takes the mic and belts out some of his classic cuts such as “God Speed,” “Dead President Heads” and “Boom.” Wonder why he didn’t break out the rocket launcher we know he has.

Elsewhere Strick and Young Thug links up with Kid Cudi for the clip to “Moon Man” where the three go on a wild trip in a motorhome and hit the desert armed with nothing but smoke and pancakes. That’s all you really need really.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Boosie Badazz featuring BBE AJ, Ari Lennox, and more.

ROYCE DA 5’9 – “TINY (HOME) DESK CONCERT”

STRICK & YOUNG THUG FT. KID CUDI – “MOON MAN”

YOUNG DOLPH & PAPER ROUTE EMPIRE – “TALKING TO MY SCALE”

UNCLE MURDA FT. ELIO FROSS – “SO WHAT?”

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. BBE AJ – “BATON ROUGE”

ARI LENNOX – “PRESSURE”

DAVE – “VERDANSK”

KYLE FT. DOUGIE F – “OPTIMISTIC”

HOTBOY WES FT. BIG SCARR – “FREE SMOKE”

