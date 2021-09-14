News
5th Anti-Vax Right-Wing Radio Host Dies Of COVID-19 In The Past 6 Weeks

Bob Enyart refused to get vaccinated because he said the COVID-19 vaccine was tested "on the cells of aborted babies."

Bob Enyart poses for a portrait inside his studio in Arvada, Colorado on Thursday, November, 29, 2012. | Source: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

In a clear and pattern, a fifth right-wing radio host has died of COVID-19 in the past six weeks, each linked by the fateful common truth that they all refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was not immediately when Denver-based pastor and talk show host Bob Enyart died. His death was announced in a Facebook post that claims Enyart “lost his battle with Covid.”

But one of the things that was very clear about Enyart was how against mask mandates he was in addition to his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Denver Post reminded its readers that Enyart last year won a lawsuit he filed against Colorado “over mask mandates and capacity limits in churches, a rare legal victory against broad public health mandates instituted during the pandemic.”

The judge in that case delivered Enyart a partial victory after dismissing most of the lawsuit’s claims except that part that made mask exemptions “if they interfere with their religious exercise, and from particular limits on indoor gatherings that do not apply to secular institutions.”

Enyart also took to his website to explain why he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of just last month, he said he and his wife “have sworn off taking the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson vaccines because, as those firms admit, they tested these three products on the cells of aborted babies.”

He said he was waiting for “vaccines being developed morally” and lamented none of them would be available anytime soon.

Enyart died just about one month later, joining a growing number of anti-vaxxers who have also died from COVID-19.

He is among four other anti-vax right-wing talk radio hosts to die under similar circumstances, including Marc Bernier, who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” before he died Aug. 20; Phil Valentine, who died Aug. 21; Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr.,  who died Aug. 15 after calling the vaccine “government control;” and Dick Farrel, an avid Trump supporter who changed his mind about the vaccine after her fell sick from the virus, but it was too late. Farrel died after a two-week battle on Aug. 4.

Being anti-vaccine has become increasingly deadly, according to a new CDC report that found unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

To be sure, white, right-wing conservative radio hosts are far from the only anti-vaxxers to die from COVID-19. Like-minded individuals are also falling victim to the pandemic because they refuse to get vaccinated.

That includes John Pierce, a right-wing attorney who once defended accused Kenosha murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and now representing 17 members of the Jan. 6 Capitol treasonous insurrection. Pierce, who once tweeted, “No one should be taking any of these vaccines,” was hospitalized last month and “nonresponsive” before being placed on a ventilator.

This is America.

UPDATED: 2:05 p.m. ET, Sept. 14, 2021 Originally published: Aug. 30, 2021 Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics' minds about the vaccine. As the delta variant continues to infect more Americans, the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing down. New infection cases continue to rise and hospitals once again are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of present clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Here is a list of famous anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19. SEE ALSO:  White People Riot As Proud Boys Suspected At Violent Anti-Vaxxer Rally That LAPD Blames On Antifa Anti-Vaxxing Capitol Riot Lawyer Who Defended Kyle Rittenhouse Is In Grave Condition With COVID-19

5th Anti-Vax Right-Wing Radio Host Dies Of COVID-19 In The Past 6 Weeks  was originally published on newsone.com

