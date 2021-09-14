5th Anti-Vax Right-Wing Radio Host Dies Of COVID-19 In The Past 6 Weeks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In a clear and pattern, a fifth right-wing radio host has died of COVID-19 in the past six weeks, each linked by the fateful common truth that they all refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was not immediately when Denver-based pastor and talk show host Bob Enyart died. His death was announced in a Facebook post that claims Enyart “lost his battle with Covid.”

But one of the things that was very clear about Enyart was how against mask mandates he was in addition to his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Denver Post reminded its readers that Enyart last year won a lawsuit he filed against Colorado “over mask mandates and capacity limits in churches, a rare legal victory against broad public health mandates instituted during the pandemic.”

The judge in that case delivered Enyart a partial victory after dismissing most of the lawsuit’s claims except that part that made mask exemptions “if they interfere with their religious exercise, and from particular limits on indoor gatherings that do not apply to secular institutions.”

Enyart also took to his website to explain why he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of just last month, he said he and his wife “have sworn off taking the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson vaccines because, as those firms admit, they tested these three products on the cells of aborted babies.”

He said he was waiting for “vaccines being developed morally” and lamented none of them would be available anytime soon.

Enyart died just about one month later, joining a growing number of anti-vaxxers who have also died from COVID-19.

He is among four other anti-vax right-wing talk radio hosts to die under similar circumstances, including Marc Bernier, who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” before he died Aug. 20; Phil Valentine, who died Aug. 21; Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr., who died Aug. 15 after calling the vaccine “government control;” and Dick Farrel, an avid Trump supporter who changed his mind about the vaccine after her fell sick from the virus, but it was too late. Farrel died after a two-week battle on Aug. 4.

Being anti-vaccine has become increasingly deadly, according to a new CDC report that found unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

To be sure, white, right-wing conservative radio hosts are far from the only anti-vaxxers to die from COVID-19. Like-minded individuals are also falling victim to the pandemic because they refuse to get vaccinated.

That includes John Pierce, a right-wing attorney who once defended accused Kenosha murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and now representing 17 members of the Jan. 6 Capitol treasonous insurrection. Pierce, who once tweeted, “No one should be taking any of these vaccines,” was hospitalized last month and “nonresponsive” before being placed on a ventilator.

This is America.

