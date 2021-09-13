Cincy
Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Vikings For Their First Win #Whodey

The Bengals get their first win against the Vikings on a winning field goal.

Via Fox19

Joe Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the field. He had a passer rating of 128.8 and no turnovers. He was sacked five times.

The Bengals fifth overall pick and star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase was explosive in his debut snagging five catches for 101 yards and a 50-yard touchdown reception.

Tee Higgins had four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

