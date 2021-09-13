Cincy
This Ohio Hospital’s ICU is Full Because of COVID-19

According to NBC4i, The Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) posted the message on social media on Saturday. “This is an announcement we never wanted to make: Our ICU is at capacity,” the top of the message reads.

The post says the hospital “desperately” needs to the community’s help and explains getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and social distancing can all help. Usually when SOMC is strapped for resources, it can transfer patients to other hospitals.

Most of SOMC’s COVID patients are not vaccinated, according to Faulini. She says some have begged to get the vaccine when they’re about to be put on a ventilator.

