Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Almost Fight At VMAs [WATCH]

Sunday night (Sept. 12) the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place in New York City’s famed Barclays Center. Known as one of the more colorful celebrity award ceremonies, the evening was full of outrageous outfits, dizzying performances and of course – celebrity mess.
And while the arena was packed with personalities from the world of music, film and more, the most dramatic moment of the night took place outside Barclays, as Cleveland rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly nearly came to blows with Conor McGregor, a man who throws hands for a living.
A video shared via Twitter by a VMAs attendee appeared to show the UFC fighter lunging and yelling at MGK while security does their best to keep the pair separated. According to a post by TMZ, the ruckus kicked off after McGregor asked MGK for a picture and was told no. The outlet then reports that Kelly pushed McGregor, who then supposedly retaliated by tossing a drink at Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox.
Take a look at a short clip below.
Of course, McGregor denies there was ever a confrontation between he and Kelly, noting that it would be unfair for him to pick on someone who isn’t professionally trained.
“I don’t know the guy.” McGregor told Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”
