Cincy
HomeCincy

Jaheim: Arrested for Animal Cruelty

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Singer Jaheim has been arrested for animal curelty.

via NYDN:

Cops went to Hoagland’s home Monday morning to investigate a report of a “puppy in distress” and ended up finding six dogs in the driveway, authorities said. One of the dogs was initially unresponsive in a water-filled crate and later had to be euthanized, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces,” prosecutors said in a news release. (LoveBScott)

 

Jaheim: Arrested for Animal Cruelty  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
4 items

Kenya Moore Says Attending Gregg Leakes’ Celebration Of…

 14 hours ago
09.09.21

Rihanna Is Hosting This Year’s Met Gala After…

 20 hours ago
09.09.21
13 items

Stylin’ And Profilin’: This Is How Your Favorite…

 21 hours ago
09.09.21

Naomi Osaka Launches Kinlo Skin, A Skincare Line…

 2 days ago
09.08.21
Photos
Close