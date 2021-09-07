Cincy
Cincinnati: The Bengals Release New Game Day Details

The Bengals have released game day details.

Via Fox19

 

  • The Ring of Honor celebrating Cincinnati’s all-time greats.
  • The first class, Anthony Munoz, Paul Brown, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley goes in September 30
  • Ruler of the Jungle Pregame Ceremony where a fan is selected to sit on a jungle-style throne to lead the crowd in a Who Dey chant
  • Jungle Zone on expansive lawn at The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center with music, food and drinks

Part of the Bengals theme is to pay tribute to the past while releasing new traditions.

Cincinnati: The Bengals Release New Game Day Details  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

