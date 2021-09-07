CLOSE
The Bengals have released game day details.
Via Fox19
- The Ring of Honor celebrating Cincinnati’s all-time greats.
- The first class, Anthony Munoz, Paul Brown, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley goes in September 30
- Ruler of the Jungle Pregame Ceremony where a fan is selected to sit on a jungle-style throne to lead the crowd in a Who Dey chant
- Jungle Zone on expansive lawn at The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center with music, food and drinks
Part of the Bengals theme is to pay tribute to the past while releasing new traditions.
Cincinnati: The Bengals Release New Game Day Details was originally published on rnbcincy.com
