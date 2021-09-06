National Read A Book Day: 5 Top Black Authors To Read Now

UPDATED: 1:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021
One of the major byproducts of the current racial reckoning happening around the country is the seemingly exponential number of Black authors being published, courtesy of traditional as well as niche publishing houses offering culturally tinged imprints that are deliberately marketed to Black and brown people.
With National Read A Book Day being observed on Monday, now is especially the time to go out and support those authors to reinforce to the book industry that Black authors matter.
Still, about 29 percent of Black people said they hadn’t read a book in the last year, according to the most recent statistics provided by Pew Research Center. That trend may be set to change due to a combination of the influx of Black-focused literature and various technological advances like ebooks.
With that said, here are five Black authors to know in honor of this year’s installment of National Read A Book Day.
Herb Boyd, “BLACK DETROIT, A People’s History of Self-Determination”
“In 29 chapters, spanning more than three centuries, Boyd offers an unusual retelling of Detroit’s past, with black voices on nearly every page,” The New York Times Book Review wrote on Wednesday. The book written by the acclaimed journalist captured the attention of Ta Nehesi Coates, who said Boyd’s latest book “turns an oft caricatured community into a world of actual, struggling human beings. This is not easy work. But Boyd, with his Detroit roots and lucid prose, performs the labor as though he were born to do so.”
Sadeqa Johnson, “And Then There Was Me: A Novel of Friendship, Secrets and Lies”
The novelist who was working on her fourth offering as of July used “And Then There Was Me: A Novel of Friendship, Secrets and Lies” to dive into bulimia and eating disorders in the Black community because “we don’t really talk about” them, she told NBCBLK.
Theo Wilson
While Wilson doesn’t have a new book, the author recently gained notoriety for infiltrating an online White supremacist group on his way to spending “eight months as a racist troll,” as The Washington Post put it. “Wilson never revealed his true identity. When it was all over, Wilson said, he came to appreciate the way in which the far-right media bubble disables its participants — offering an endless stream of scapegoats for their problems but no credible solutions.” We’ll keep watch for the obligatory book that documents his experience.
N.K. Jemisin, “The Stone Sky”
The New York Times best-selling author writes books in a genre not necessarily associated with Black people: Science fiction and fantasy. Jemisin is so good at it that she won the Hugo Award for best science fiction novel last month. In doing so, she reportedly became the first Black author to claim that coveted prize.
Jennifer Teege, “My Grandfather Would Have Shot Me: A Black Woman Discovers Her Family’s Nazi Past”
The German-born Teegem, who is both biracial and Jewish, detailed the surprise of her discovery that her grandfather was Amon Goeth, also known as a murderous Nazi nicknamed the “Butcher of Plaszow” whose story was told in part in “Schindler’s List,” Steven Spieberg’s Academy Award winning film released in 1993.
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
