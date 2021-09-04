Rapper Lil’ Durk Used His ‘CLB’ Verse To Promote His Longtime Love India Royale’s Cosmetics Brand

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper Lil’ Durk was trending yesterday (Friday, September 3) after fans immediately fell in love with his verse on Drake’s latest track, “In The Bible” from the recently released “Certified Lover Boy” album. While some were simply praising the Chicago artist for his second collaboration with Drake, others were swooning over the fact that he used the opportunity to plug his girlfriend India Royale’s cosmetic line… as he should!

If you’ve been following Lil Durk and India Royale’s relationship then you know that the pair are known for truly holding each other down and, unlike some of his peers in the rap game who think they’re too cool to be down for their boo, Durk has takes any and every opportunity to show his love and adoration to India Royale, and her business ventures.

On the new track, Durk raps, “India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my b*tch / Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her sh*t,” nodding to the 26-year-olds beauty line.

Immediately after the album’s release, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Durk’s verse, praising him for fitting his girlfriend into the song by any means necessary. “Lil Durk still got me weak,” one Twitter user said. “In the middle the song he just goes “India Royale Cosmetics, I’m just promoting my b****, drake songs doing big streams for sure, I’m just promoting her shit”… it ain’t have nothing to do with the song! Dat boy just wanted to put his girl on.”

“Yeah durk love India fasho,” another user said. “The fact he just shouted out her business on drake album…”

And another user shared our thoughts exactly, tweeting, “I love how hard lil durk goes for his girl, he said ima get on this drake feature and promote my girls cosmetic line.”

Gotta love it!

And since Durk took the time to promote India Royale cosmetics, we’re absolutely interested in finding out more about the Chicago native’s beauty brand. According to the brand’s website, India Royal Beauty is an affordable, “one stop to all your beauty and skincare needs.” The brand features cosmetic items for lips, lashes and the face including glosses, eyeliners, mascara, false lashes, highlighter and blush palettes, with most items only $20 or less!

Beauties, would you splurge?

