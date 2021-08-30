Congratulations: Hamilton Little League All-Stars Making It To The Little League World Series

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations go out to the Hamilton, Ohio Little League All-Stars Making It To The Little League World Series.

Via Fox19

Hamilton gave up three runs in the first inning. They got a run back in the second, but stellar pitching from Michigan’s side prevented a rally.

Michigan added two more runs in the fifth to make it a 5-1 ballgame, Hamilton loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and scored once but couldn’t complete the comeback.

