Summer Walker Exposes London On Da Track for Threats

The drama between Summer Walker and her babydaddy have taken a new height. Summer exposed London for stalking her through her friends and threatening her for moving on to new relationship. Check out the deets below!

Summer Walker and London on da Track welcomed their first child together back in March, but now it appears as though they’re not on good terms.

On her second Instagram account, @galactawhore, Walker blasted her ex in an Instagram Story post, alleging that London had been warning those close to her about her involvement with another man.

“London calling & dm’ng [sic] everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about Summer get that n***a away from her,” she wrote. “So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell. I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf. & ‘that n***a’ has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain’t shit & wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, f****n’ weirdo.”

Have you or someone you know ever been in a contentious situation with your significant other over your child?

