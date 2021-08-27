Music & Entertainment
Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History

The day marks some extreme highs and lows in Black history: A major political win; the death of a young boy whose name has been etched into the hearts of African Americans; one of the most iconic moments in the civil rights movement, and more.

TOPSHOT-BIO-MARTIN LUTHER KING-MARCH ON WASHINGTON

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters during the “March on Washington” on Aug. 28, 1963. | Source: – / Getty

UPDATED: 3:15 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021 —

The importance of the calendar date August 28 in the context of Black history in the United States gets underscored on an annual basis, and this year is no different.

Notably, the 2021 installment of August 28 will see multiple rallies popping up in multiple cities around the country where people are expected to renew calls for voter protections that are being systematically stripped away from legally registered voters trying to cast ballots in local and national elections.

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network is helping to coordinate the main rallies in Washington, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Phoenix along with other cities. The rallies are being held in the spirit of the March on Washington, which was held 58 years ago in 1963 when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

That is just one reason why August 28 is a date that will forever be important for Black Americans.

The day marks some extreme highs and lows in Black history: a major political win; the death of a young boy whose name has been etched into the hearts of African Americans; and one of the most iconic moments in the civil rights movement. Ava DuVernay produced a film, "August 28th," that was shown at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016. Here's are some snapshots of the seminal stories that give significance to this date.

Slavery Abolished In The U.K. – 1833

The Slavery Abolition Act was approved by Parliament on this day in 1833. The act abolished slavery in most British colonies, and freed more than 800,000 enslaved Africans in the Caribbean and South Africa, as well as a small number in Canada.

The Murder Of Emmett Till – 1955

Till, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago, was abducted by two white men and brutally murdered while visiting family in Mississippi in 1955. The young man’s life was taken by the husband of Carolyn Bryant, a white woman who said the teen made advances toward her in a grocery store. Years later, in 2017, Bryant admitted to lying in her testimony about Till.

Martin Luther King Jr.‘s “I Have A Dream” Speech – 1963

Dr. King delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech at the March on Washington for jobs and freedom to a crowd of thousands in 1963. “But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt,” King told the people in his address. “We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. And so we have come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice.”

Barack Obama Wins Democratic Nomination For President – 2008

Obama gave his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado on this date in 2008. “This moment, this moment, this election is our chance to keep, in the 21st century, the American promise alive,” Obama said.

Andrew Gillum Won The Democratic Primary For Governor of Florida

Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, became the first African American to win the Democratic primary for governor of Florida. Gillum would have became the first African American to be governor in that state but would lose to Ron DeSantis (and voter suppression). Hear him below on CNN the night he won.

Are there any other relevant August 28 milestones we missed? Let us know.

While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is most widely known as the father of the modern civil rights movement, much of his private life is rightfully left out of the ruminations regarding his legacy. Dr. King was a devoted son, brother, father and husband. And his work still outlines the foundation of present-day liberation movements, most notably, the Black Lives Matter movement. Other than working tirelessly to spread the gospel through his work as an activist, King dedicated his ministry to restoring the rights of the underserved, who were at the focal point of his liberation work. From the Poor People's Campaign to his outspokenness regarding America's role in Vietnam, King was a radical figure who understood that the investment in changing the soul of the nation would cost. And on April 4, 1968, he was fatally struck on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was an avid lover of music, specifically gospel and jazz, naming Nina Simone and Mahalia Jackson as his favorite artists. Reportedly, his last conversation was with saxophonist Ben Branch, who King asked to play "Precious Lord Take My Hand" at an event the two were scheduled to attend on the evening of King's assassination. He enjoyed traveling the world and was also a noted "Trekkie," a name given to lovers of the space anthology "Star Trek." As a child he was said to be highly intelligent, yet precocious, who enjoyed sports, dancing, fashion, and playing pranks on his siblings and neighbors. It was said that prior to his devotion to preaching, King went through a period during his adolescence where he questioned certain elements of his religious upbringing fueling questioning and doubt. King was advanced and skipped grades in school, leading to him enrolling in Morehouse College at the age of 15. After graduation, he attended Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania, where he finished at the top of his class. He moved on to Boston University where he received his doctorate in systematic theology. It was in Boston that he met and fell in love with Coretta Scott, who was a student at the New England Conservatory of Music. They married on June 18, 1953, at her parents' home in Alabama and later had four children, Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice. Until her death in 2006, Coretta Scott King served as the bold and dedicated surveyor of his work. King was a man who could evoke deep emotion and urgency into the hearts of those who believed in his vision, and undoubtedly stoked fear in the minds of those who were too full with hate to venture to the other side of the "mountaintop." There are thousands of photos of Dr. King marching, preaching and advocating for righteousness. But there is also a multitude of photos that offer small glimpses of King in more tender, intimate moments as he sat with the people he loved, doing the work he was called to do.

Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History  was originally published on newsone.com

