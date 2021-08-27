5 Black-Owned Luxury Candle Brands

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for a good candle – one that seems to just call your name. From the luxurious packaging to the long-lasting scent that fills your space with aroma and ambiance, burning that beloved wax has become a ritual for you.

According to FlowerPot, burning candles in the home stimulates memory, improves mood, promotes restful sleep and is a stress reliever. Since you clearly love candles and to spend your coin with Black businesses, here are five Black-owned candle brands that bring the burn.

Ebène Candles

Founded by wardrobe stylist Roderick Hawthorne and Miss Universe Bahamas Tomii Culmer, Ébène Candles is as luxurious as it sounds. These hand-poured, plant-based wax candles will become a fixture on your mantle.

“Ébène is a small batch, black owned luxury candle company. Our love of candles, admiration of nature, and inspiration from the women in our lives helped take our dream from idea into reality. Our hand-poured candles are crafted using 100% premium plant-based wax, phthalate-free fragrances, and essential oils sourced from around the world. We hope to take your senses on an international journey and fill your home with the love that we pour into each of our candles.”

Lit Bklyn

Lit Bklyn is such a swaggy name, how could you not cop two or three candles at one time?! There’s something about it that brings you right to the stoop of a Brownstone. Denequa Williams-Clarke began hand-pouring her Lit Bklyn candles, from her BK pad, in 2015. And with trendy mantras like “Smells Like Money,” these candles will make statements in your home. Denequa is a self-proclaimed fragrance agent and the definition of #blackgirlmagic – just follow her on the ‘gram.

Forvr Mood

Created by beauty guru Jackie Aina, ForvrMood is her lifestyle brand of candles with cool names like “Cuffing Season” that are the ultimate vibe-setters. The soy wax candles are conversation starters while providing a lavish experience every time the flame touches the wick.

“We want to give you the products to live this new narrative out loud. We want to bring you self-care. We want to bring you luxury. We want to spoil you,” reads a statement on the ForvrMood website.

Eternal Light Candles

Congratulate your homegirl or celebrate yourself with Eternal Light Candles that has a positive affirmation for every life milestone. From becoming a first time homeowner to getting a promotion at work, Eternal Light Candles is a vibe.

They have a large selection of scents, including their Crave Collection, which features sinfully delightful fragrances like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cinnabun. Yum.

12th And Viv

Simple. Classic. Luxurious. 12th And Viv offers a premium candle experience in sleek packaging. 12 and Viv was created by licensed esthetician Darian Cook, who also incorporated creams and scrubs into her luxury collection. Cook named her brand after her grandmother, she told the Michigan Chronicle.

“My grandmother and I are pretty close. She took me in at one point and I appreciate her for that. I grew a deeper bond with her after that point and it inspired me to honor her. She still calls me to this day to ask how my business is doing.”

