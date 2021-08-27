So Beautiful
‘Oh You Think You’re Ready?’ Rihanna Announces Upcoming Savage X Fenty Runway Show

Savage x Fenty - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

If you haven’t learned by now, Rihanna was born to entertain. Both of her Savage X Fenty shows for New York Fashion Week have pushed style, diversity and creativity to the forefront. The billionaire business owner and musician is known for her genius marketing strategy – include everyone so everyone feels included. With that mentality, fans are in for an exciting show with little to no creative boundaries.

Savage X Fenty is gearing up for their 3rd runway show for Amazon Prime. The fashion and beauty mogul posted a sultry teaser video to her Instagram page and by the looks of it, she doesn’t plan to disappoint.

“Oh you think you ready ?! #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 droppin 9/24. only on @amazonprimevideo,” she announced in a post.

If you’re a fan of diversity then get ready for a jaw-dropping performance that is sure to blow her previous 2 shows out of the water. From celebrities on the runway to different bodies, nationalities, and disabilities being represented – and let’s not forget the musical lineup – this Savage X Fenty show will be one for the books.

Come September 24th, you can see the Savage X Fenty show exclusively on Amazon Prime. Are you ready for a night of the unexpected? Judging from Rihanna’s post, we have no idea what she has up her sleeve – and I can’t wait.

‘Oh You Think You’re Ready?’ Rihanna Announces Upcoming Savage X Fenty Runway Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

