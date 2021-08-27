Cincy
Cincinnati: City Officials Readying New Covid 19 Policy Due To Rising Covid Cases

The city of Cincinnati is about to change its policies due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Because of the surge, according to City Manager Paula Boggs Muething, some recommendations have been announced for all city workers, including Cincinnati Police and Fire.

“The safety of our employees is of paramount importance. We are very concerned about the rise of the Delta variant and increasing case numbers that are a direct result of unvaccinated people spreading the virus,” Muething said. “We are in the process of developing a policy, for our City Departments, to address these new conditions.”

 

