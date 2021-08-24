Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Tik Tok Challenge Cars Getting Cheese

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

There’s a Tik Tok challenge in the tri-state where cars are getting cheesed.

 

Via Fox19

 

It’s part of a TikTok challenge where teens drive by and throw a slice of cheese out of the window onto a car and take off.

“I was getting my kids out this morning to get them on the bus and found a big piece of American cheese stuck to my car,” James Santos said.

Santos says he wasn’t aware of the viral challenge but knew something was up when he found not just one piece of cheese but a slice of Swiss stuck to another one of his vehicles.

 

Cincinnati: Tik Tok Challenge Cars Getting Cheese  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Phaedra Parks Brings Back Her Blonde Do

 39 mins ago
08.24.21

Porsha Proudly Shows Off Her Fupa, Denies Surgery…

 2 hours ago
08.24.21

Critics Believe Beyoncé’s Tiffany Campaign Is Off-Brand –…

 3 hours ago
08.24.21

Black Woman Conquers The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ In…

 1 day ago
08.23.21
Photos
Close